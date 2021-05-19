Dogwood Crafters Co-Operative in Dillsboro offers three workshops during June, aimed at introducing participants to heritage skills and quality craftsmanship.
All classes will be held at the Dillsboro Masonic Lodge. To register for a class, call Dogwood Crafters at 586-2248 by the deadline indicated.
On Wednesday, June 2, Dogwood Crafter Lianna Constantino will teach Beading 101. She will use Delta beads size 11 to teach participants how to make drop earrings and peyote/herring-Bone earrings. The class will be held from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. The cost is $28. Register by May 26.
Use one piece of poplar bark to make a basket that is scored, folded and laced up with leather with a handle attached at the next workshop on Wednesday, June 16. The Poplar Bark Basket will be taught by Joe Williams, a member of Dogwood Crafters and a demonstrator at the Mountain State Fair and the Foxfire Center. The class will meet from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. All materials will be furnished by the instructor. Cost is $28. Register by June 2.
Learn how to replace a seat in a chair or stool to make it useful again at the two-day Chair Seat Weaving workshop on Wednesday, June 23 and Thursday, June 24. Junetta Pell, a Dogwood Crafter and demonstrator at the Mountain State Fair, will instruct participants in the traditional craft of chair seat weaving, using flat reed or cane, as well as providing instruction for caning chairs. The classes are scheduled for 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. each day. Cost is $8 plus any materials that are furnished by the instructor. Register by June 16.