By Carey Phillips
Gov. Roy Cooper announced Monday that public schools in North Carolina will be closed at least through Friday, May 15, due to concerns about COVID-19, the coronavirus.
That’s an extension from Cooper’s original order issued March 14 that closed schools from March 16-30.
Like most everyone else, school leaders have been faced with challenges unlike anything they have seen before.
Superintendent Kim Elliott has been pleased with how all school employees have responded to the crisis.
“This past week I have witnessed acts of courage, love and kindness in an effort to help our students be fed both physically and mentally,” Elliott said. Tuesday night. “Our food service deliveries have been a miracle in and of themselves.
“Our staff members have worked long hours to ensure we are as ready as possible for online platform use and other remote modalities,” she said. “Opportunities for remote learning include more than an online course. We will be using the telephone, USPS, email, Remind 101, videos both recorded and live, and online webpages and platforms to stay connected to our students. I am so pleased that on day one the teachers and staff in our district began calling each of their students.”
Athletics
Shortly after Cooper’s announcement on extending the school closure, N.C. High School Athletic Association Commissioner Que Tucker announced that spring sports would remain suspended through at last May 18. The NCHSAA had previously suspended all sporting activities until April 6.
Tucker held out hope that spring sports could resume at some point and that the state basketball championship games might be played.
Testing
Students will not have to take federally required tests this year. The state Board of Education voted unanimously to request a testing waiver from the federal government, which would keep students in grades 3-8 from having to take end-of-grade exams and those in high school from having to take end-of-course exams.
The waiver was granted Friday by the U.S. Department of Education.