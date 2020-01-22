Due to high levels of respiratory viruses in the community, Harris Regional Hospital has implemented seasonal influenza precautions. Visitation restrictions will be in place during peak flu season, which generally lasts through the first of April, and the hospital asks that the following individuals do not visit during this time:
• Children under 12 years of age.
• Pregnant women.
• People with chronic lung diseases.
In order to ensure the safety and well-being of its patients and to help prevent the spread of infection, Harris also asks the community to:
• Limit the number of visitors to three per patient.
• Not visit if you have flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough or runny nose.
• Remember to wash your hands before entering and exiting a patient’s room
and after leaving the hospital.
• If you are in the hospital for tests or procedures and have a flu-like illness
(fever over 100 degrees with cough or sore throat), ask for a mask.
The best ways to protect against the flu are to:
• Get vaccinated. It is not too late to get a vaccination.
• Practice good health habits. Avoid close contact with others; stay home when
sick; practice good hand hygiene; when sneezing or coughing, cover your nose
and mouth with a tissue.
and avoid touching your eyes or mouth.
• If prescribed by a physician, take flu antiviral drugs.
For more information about the flu and effective prevention methods, visit www.cdc.gov/flu.