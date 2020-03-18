By Beth Lawrence
While many people are stocking up on what they might need in a quarantine or panic buying items like toilet tissue, others are doing nothing to prepare.
They are not preparing because they cannot afford to.
That is why The Community Table and others are making plans to bolster the services they currently offer, said Paige Christie, director of The Community Table, soup kitchen and food pantry.
“The folks we serve are the most susceptible to any kind of event, be it a natural disaster or this health crisis,” she said. “When you barely have the resources to get through a day, you definitely don’t have the resources to stockpile.”
People living under those conditions cannot accumulate two weeks’ worth of food, toiletries and cleaning supplies in case of quarantine.
“It puts an inordinate amount of stress on the people who are already the most vulnerable,” Christie said. “There’s a good portion of the people who we serve that are older, that have disabilities or underlying conditions. We also see a lot of young working families with kids who are just barely making ends meet. Where are they in all this?”
Further complicating the needs of clients during a disaster are layoffs, shuttered businesses and a loss of whatever meager wages they earn.
Christie believes that many of those calling the shots and making suggestions such as working from home and staying home in the case of sickness fail to understand the plight of people like her clients.
“The idea that the working poor can just take off work and stay home if they don’t feel well … lots of parents go to work if they’re sick and that makes everybody else sick,” she said. “It’s just this cycle of no win; it’s brutal.”
The Community Table is examining what it can do now and down the road to help those already caught up in poverty who might be more impacted by the economic impacts of the pandemic.
Since Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency on March 10 and advised against large gatherings, The Community Table closed the dining hall and made its meal program takeout only on Monday.
They have also begun curbside pickup for the food pantry.
“Normally, we’re a client choice pantry where folks get to come and shop through, but we may be having to suspend that,” Christie said.
“Give us your name, how many folks in your family; we’ll fill out the paperwork later … which is going to put a strain on our staff and volunteers because we’re not set up for that, but that’s what we’re looking to try to mitigate people congregating but still be able to get people as much food as we can.”
The nonprofit is also examining measures to bring in more food in order to extend their services to help those in case of quarantine and beyond.
“If people can’t work then we’re going to see a demand for our services which we’re actively trying to figure out what we’re going to do here,” Christie said.
The organization is trying to arrange more food pickups from its contributors and bringing in more food from MANNA Express Food Bank. The focus might be on dry goods and other staples.
The move is also considered as a way to help those in need if the county were to go into quarantine.
“We are trying to figure (how to) forward-load people, giving people more food in advance of a crisis, in case they have to stay at home,” Christie said. “If people were at home, to make sure they had those staples to help with people’s ability to stockpile those things which they can’t afford to do on their own.”
They first have to make sure MANNA can handle extra requests.
Anyone wishing to help can donate money to offset the extra costs The Community Table is facing.
“If we’re going to have to double up on our food purchases from MANNA, we’re going to need more monetary donations,” she said. “We’re always grateful for anything we get, but going into this we’re going to need more finances.”
The nonprofit also needs to purchase extra carryout trays to accommodate the new system and boxes for clients picking up groceries.
Items for the pantry can still be dropped off, but monetary donations will go further because the nonprofit can purchase more food for the dollar from MANNA Express than someone shopping at a supermarket. However, there are some items, such as peanut butter and canned fruit, that the pantry always needs beyond what MANNA Express can supply.
Mountain Projects is also stepping in to help those vulnerable to crisis.
They are collecting food and other items to help low income residents gather what they might need to survive a shutdown.
The organization is collecting healthy baby and toddler food, care packages for seniors and the disabled, sugar free and low sodium foods, paper products, nonperishable foods, nutrition drinks, immune enhancing supplements and items useful in the event residents need to stay home for an extended period.
Mountain Projects will be open for drop off on Monday at 8 a.m. at 25 Schulman St., Sylva or call 800-627-1548 to arrange a drop off or assistance.