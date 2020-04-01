On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper adopted a 30-day Stay at Home Order that went into effect at 5 p.m. Monday. Jackson County leaders on Monday released a five-page Q&A about the order. Below are relevant excerpts based on what community members have asked The Sylva Herald. The entire document is on the Sylva Herald Facebook page and will be posted on www.thesylvaherald.com, free for subscribers and non-subscribers to access.
Under this order, North Carolina residents can:
• Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse stores.
• Go to the pharmacy to pick up medication or other necessities.
• Visit a healthcare provider for medical services that can’t be provided virtually. Make sure to call your healthcare provider prior to visiting.
• Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru.
• Care for or support a friend or family member.
• Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog, fish or be in nature for exercise. Engage in other outdoor activities while maintaining at least 6 feet of distance between you and others.
• Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary.
• Help someone get necessary supplies.
North Carolina residents cannot:
• Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined in this order.
• Travel except for essential travel and activities as defined in this order.
• Visit family or friends unless there is an urgent need.
• Get closer than 6 feet of distance from each other when you go out.
• Visit family or friends in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on each facility’s website.
Essential activities include those that are:
• For health and safety.
• To get necessary supplies and services.
• For outdoor activities.
• For work for essential businesses and/or operations.
• To take care of others.
Essential businesses and services include:
• Healthcare, public health, law enforcement, public safety and first responders.
• Food, beverage and agriculture – manufacturing, production, processing, cultivation including farming, livestock, fishing, distribution of animals and goods for consumption, providing food, shelter and other necessities for animals.
• Stores that sell groceries, household necessities and medicine.
• Organizations that provide charitable and social services – businesses and religious and secular nonprofit organizations including food banks, when providing food and shelter, social services, and other necessities for life for economically disadvantaged or needy individuals, individuals who need assistance and people with disabilities.
• Energy.
• Water and wastewater.
• Transportation and logistics – airports, taxis, public transportation, vehicle renting, ride-sharing companies.
• Public works.
• Communication and information technology.
• Media.
• Gas stations and businesses needed for transportation – auto supply, auto repair and related facilities; bicycle shops and related facilities.
• Financial institutions – Banks, currency exchange, consumer lenders, including but not limited to payday lenders, pawnbrokers, consumer installment lenders, sales finance lenders, credit unions, financial markets, trading and futures exchanges, affiliates of financial institutions, entities that issue bonds, related financial institutions and institutions selling financial products.
• Hardware and supply stores.
• Critical trades – building and construction, plumbers, electricians, exterminators, cleaning and janitorial staff for commercial and government properties, security staff, operating engineers, HVAC, painting, moving and relocation services and other service providers who provide services that are necessary to maintaining the safety, sanitation and essential operation of residences, essential activities and essential businesses
• Mail, post, shipping, logistics, delivery and pick up services – post offices and other businesses that provide shipping and delivery services, businesses that ship or deliver groceries, food, goods or services to end users through commercial channels.
• Laundry services.
• Restaurants for consumption offsite.
• Supplies to work from home.
• Supplies for essential businesses and operations.
• Homebased care and services – homebased care for adults, seniors, children, people with disabilities.
• Residential facilities and shelters.
• Professional services – legal, accounting, insurance and real estate.
• Childcare centers.
• Manufacture, delivery and supply chain.
• Lodging facilities with work-related, homeless shelter or emergency facility exemptions as pursuant to the Jackson County Supplemental Declaration of a Local State of Emergency.
• Funeral services.
• Other community-based human service operations.
• Hazardous materials.
Essential travel includes:
• Any travel related to the provision of or access to essential activities, essential government functions, essential business/services or minimum basic operations.
• Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, persons with disabilities or other vulnerable persons.
• Travel to or from education institutions for purposes of receiving materials for distance learning, for receiving meals and other related services.
• Travel to return to a place of residence from outside jurisdiction.
• Travel required by law enforcement or court order, including transport children pursuant to a custody agreement.
• Travel required for non-residents to return to their place of residence outside of the county.
Enforcement
Law enforcement in Jackson County will enforce this order through education, dialogue and seeking voluntary compliance with all residents, businesses and those who visit and are traveling through Jackson County.
To report a violation of this Order, you should call the Jackson County Dispatch Center at 586-1911.