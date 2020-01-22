People who suspect they have the flu should contact their doctor right away to see if they need treatment with a prescription antiviral drug such as Tamiflu, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services says.
Early treatment with an antiviral drug can help prevent flu infections from becoming more serious. Treatment with a prescription antiviral drug is especially important for hospitalized patients, people with severe flu illness and those who are at high risk of serious flu complications based on their age or health.
Other precautions to protect against the spread of flu and other viruses include:
• Staying home when sick until fever-free for at least 24 hours.
• Covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue and then discarding the tissue promptly.
• Washing hands frequently, preferably with soap and water.
More information is available at www.flu.nc.gov.