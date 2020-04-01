By Dave Russell
Calls for isolation and quarantine echo around the world as the COVID-19 pandemic unfolds. HERE in Jackson County, the nonprofit in charge of the county’s homeless program, is tasked to find space for isolation of the homeless and quarantining if needed.
“There is an interest in getting the homeless folks into a stable place so that they are not becoming infected and in turn not infecting others, so we have begun a sheltering program,” Program Director Bob Cochran said.
Two local hotel companies have stepped up to the plate to house people who are “literally” homeless.
“The reason I say ‘literally’ is because we want to make sure if the county and federal emergency management folks are going to put people up in hotels and pay the cost, that those are truly homeless people and not just those who just prefer staying in a hotel room versus staying with a family member or that sort of thing,” Cochran said.
“We’re encouraging people to stay with their families when they safely can,” HERE Housing Case Manager Destri Leger said.
Jackson County officials and Emergency Management Services and HERE have established a protocol for homeless individuals seeking shelter.
“It’s different from our normal seasonal shelter process,” Leger said. “The first step is to go through the county Emergency Operations Center for screening.”
The EOC can be reached at 631-4357.
HERE staff would then do a followup to determine if shelter is appropriate and what the location would be, Leger said.
HERE is working to house about 22 unsheltered people at the moment, using the hotel model.
“We are certainly serving lots more people than that and trying to get them into housing,” Leger said. “Offhand, I can think of eight to 10 people who would be in need of shelter if it became available. We have word from the state that there should be additional rental assistance and other kinds of funding becoming available so we can continue putting people into permanent housing as quickly as possible.”
Some area landlords have stepped up to the plate as well.
“During normal times, most leases and Section 8 housing have occupancy rules, like you can’t have somebody stay with you for a certain number of nights each month, otherwise it’s considered a violation of your lease,” Leger said. “With evictions kind of being suspended right now, a lot of our landlords have expressed willingness to be lax on that so that people who are experiencing homelessness can go stay with other people without a fear of eviction or losing their Section 8 voucher.”
The other side of the equation – where to house folks who have shown symptoms or tested positive – has yet to be solved.
“That part is tentative,” Cochran said. “It’s on a long list of things I have to discuss with Emergency Management Services.”