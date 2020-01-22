The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
Joshua Eugene Bailey, 37, Sylva, assault on a female, injury to personal property. Arrested by Patrick Trantham.
Robert Sylvester Brooks Jr., 58, Sylva, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Sgt. Zack Stiles.
Lana Carolyn Burrell, 33, Tiger, Ga., trespassing. Arrested by Justin Price.
Clement Edward Cucumber, 50, Cherokee, resisting public officer, intoxicated and disruptive. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Billy Joe Hornback, 50, Whittier, second-degree trespass. Arrested by Maleah Mathis.
James David Jones, 60, Whittier, driving while license revoked. Arrested by Stiles.
Charles Thomas Lambert, 70, Whittier, second-degree trespass. Arrested by Detective Daniel Reed; trespass. Arrested by Price.
Quenten Carrie Riggs, 24, Sylva, warrant for arrest break/enter/terrorize, assault on a female, misdemeanor child abuse, communicating threats, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Mathis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.