The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
Hailey Marie Bryson, 21, Charlotte, driving while impaired. Arrested by Patrick Trantham.
Terri Jean Dahl, 41, Otto, obtain property by false pretense. Arrested by Sgt. Zack Stiles.
Dianna Johnson, 39, Sylva, failure to appear – reckless driving. Arrested by Sgt. Johnathan Jones.
Charles Thomas Lambert, 70, Sylva, habitual felon. Arrested by Stiles.
Gregory Ryan Lockhart, 26, Sylva, obtain property by false pretense. Arrested by Stiles.
Kayce Crowe Maney, 45, Cherokee, warrant for arrest – obtain property by false pretense. Arrested by Sgt. Johnathan Jones.
Kenneth Lee Maney Jr., 43, Cherokee, possess methamphetamine, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or distribute methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, simple possess Schedule III controlled substance, simple possess Schedule II controlled substance, PWIMSD Schedule III controlled substance, Haywood County failure to appear PWIMSD Schedule IV controlled substance. Arrested by Sgt. Johnathan Jones.
William Bryan Maney, 30, Sylva, possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession fentanyl, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Albert Lee Martin, 41, Sylva, possess marijuana paraphernalia, possess drug paraphernalia, driving while licensed revoked, fictitious tag. Arrested by Trantham.
Isaac Ishmail Rivers, 42, Asheville, FTA – go armed to terror of people, second-degree trespassing. Arrested by Justin Price.
