The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Dec. 13 and 19.
Jeffery Allen Best, 32, Cherokee, order for arrest – possession of methamphetamine, OFA – possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Jacob Waldroup.
Amber Jewell Choukri, 24, Johns Creek, Georgia, warrant for arrest – two counts felony possession of stolen motor vehicle. Arrested by Gabe Ashe.
Marcus Thad Deville, 26, Sylva, assault on a female, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer. Arrested by Ashe.
Darrell Lee Driver, 36, Whittier, order for arrest – possession of firearm by felon. Arrested by Waldroup.
Milton Carroll Gibson, 60, Sylva, resist/obstruct/delay. Arrested by Sgt. Zack Stiles.
Philip Tyler Lamanna, 31, Waynesville, OFA – expired registration card/tag, OFA – open container alcohol violation, OFA – misdemeanor probation violation. Arrested by Josh Geiger.
Frank Joseph McCoy, 28, Cherokee, second-degree trespass, shoplifting concealment of goods, possession of methamphetamine. Arrested by Geiger.
Brittany Jade Moose, 33, Sylva, OFA – identity theft, OFA – obtain property by false pretense. Arrested by Sgt. Maleah Mathis.
Faustino Perez Preza, 37, Sylva, two counts attempted breaking and entering, injury to personal property. Arrested by Mathis.
Ronnie Steven Swisher, 25, Tuckasegee, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Geiger.
Lana Elaine Rhodes, 22, Canton, driving while impaired, drive left of center. Arrested by Mathis.
Kevin Allen Queen, 29, Cullowhee, driving while license revoked not impaired revocation. Arrested by Ty Foxx.
