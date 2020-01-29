The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26.
Regina Stawn Clyburn, 40, Sylva, damage to personal property. Arrested by Sgt. Jamie Hyatt.
Michael Alan Hedgepath, 35, Sylva, intoxicated and disruptive, possess firearm by felon, carrying concealed gun. Arrested by Sgt. Johnathan Jones.
Yana Jean Krempasky, 22, Sylva, communicating threats, disorderly conduct. Arrested by Patrick Trantham.
Melissa Marie Loy, 42, Sylva, order for arrest – driving while license revoked. Arrested by Lt. Bruce Moore.
Edward Lee Smith, 35, Sylva, attempt breaking and entering, injury to personal property, breaking and entering motor vehicle, misdemeanor larceny, possess stolen goods/property, possess stolen motor vehicle, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, possess stolen motor vehicle, assault physical injury probation/parole officer, resisting public officer, breaking and entering, injury to real property, shoplifting concealment of goods. Arrested by Det. Daniel Reid.
Carisa Ann Horner, 26, Sylva, probation violation. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
