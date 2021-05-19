The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between May 10 and 16.
Jess Harvey Cagle, 48, Sylva, order for arrest – probation violation. Arrested by Lt. Bruce Moore.
Mallory Yvonne Littlejohn, 33, Sylva, OFA – five counts of felony probation violation. Arrested by Maleah Mathis.
Cherise Ruth Nogle, 35, Cullowhee, trafficking in opiate, maintain a vehicle that resorted to by persons using controlled substance, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance. Arrested by Jacob Waldroup.
