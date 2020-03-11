The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between March 2 and 8:
Joanthan Phillip Buchanan, 31, Sylva, order for arrest – failure to appear. Arrested by Lt. Bruce Moore.
Michael Scott Harrell, 24, Lillington, OFA – misdemeanor larceny, harassing phone calls. Arrested by Sgt. Zack Stiles.
Jessie Lee Johnson, 25, Franklin, larceny, injury to real property, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked, license plate/frame violation, possession of methamphetamine. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Travis Aron Zepeda, 23, Cullowhee, OFA – felony serious injury by vehicle. Arrested by Jacob Waldroup.
