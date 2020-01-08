The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Dec. 23 and Jan. 5.
Carl Brian Coggins, 47, Sylva, felony possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a dwelling/place to manufacture, sell or deliver a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. Arrested by Maleah Mathis.
Deon Lamar Bartlett, 50, Greensboro, misdemeanor larceny. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Deleon Manuel, 29, Beulaville, misdemeanor resisting public officer and possession of open container. Arrested by Jones.
Christopher Andrew Rice, 22, Sylva, misdemeanor possession of greater than three fish over creel limit. Arrested by Sgt. Zack Stiles.
Molly Jo Riggs, 41, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Mathis.
Joseph Keith Reinhart, 28, Cherokee, misdemeanor driving while impaired. Arrested by Sgt. Jamie Hyatt.
Steven Clayton Staffelbach, 58, Sylva, misdemeanor assault on a female. Arrested by Jones.
Stephanie Renee Watson, 40, Sylva, misdemeanor simple assault. Arrested by Jones.
Dakota Jordan Watty, 28, Cullowhee, felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Hyatt.
Jessica Ashley York, 24, Sylva, misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor simple possession of a schedule III controlled substance, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and misdemeanor breaking and entering. Arrested by Stiles.
