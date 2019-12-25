The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Dec. 16 and 22.
Nathaniel Tobias Dillard, 24, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Sgt. Zack Stiles.
Dawa Gyaltsen, Sylva, 45, driving while impaired. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Wyatt James Holden, 20, Cullowhee, driving while impaired, driving after consuming less than 21, open container in passenger area of motor vehicle. Arrested by Justin Price.
Kraig Lackey, 35, Sylva, felony probation violation. Arrested by Stiles.
Charles Ray Tolley, 45, Sylva, failure to appear – probation violation. Arrested by Price.
Thomas Paul Trantham, 24, no address listed, probation violation. Arrested by Stiles.
Stephanie Renee Watson, 40, Sylva, assault with a deadly weapon. Arrested by Sgt. Jamie Hyatt.
