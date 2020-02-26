The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Feb. 17 and 23:
Kristopher Keith Bowers, 37, Sylva, failure to appear: possess marijuana up to ½ oz. Arrested by Sgt. Johnathan Jones.
Jonathan Phillip Buchanan, 31, La Grange, order for arrest. Arrested by Jacob Waldroup.
Luis Carlos Camacho-Garcia, 26, Graham, driving while impaired, possess open container, fail to maintain lane control. Arrested by Sgt. Jamie Hyatt.
Bryn Chicoah Hoyle, 21, Cherokee, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, possession with the intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, larceny of a motor vehicle, probation violation. Arrested by Patrick Trantham.
Eva Marie Messer, 23, Sylva, simple assault. Arrested by Maleah Mathis.
Jason Christopher Webster, 44, Cashiers, probation violation. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Chaz Brogan Worley, 24, Sylva, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, possess marijuana up to ½ oz, possess marijuana paraphernalia, speeding, reckless driving, possession of pyrotechnics. Arrested by Waldroup.
