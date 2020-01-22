The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Jan. 13 and Jan. 19.
Quinton Earl Barker, 25, Sylva, failure to appear driving while license revoked, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert David Burch, 43, Franklin, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Christopher Dale Cagle, 33, Maggie Valley, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Lori Jane Cantrell, 48, Cherokee, FTA: shoplifting concealment of goods, trespassing, larceny, possession of stolen goods.
William Donald Cline, 28, Cherokee, FTA: possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretense.
Kassandra Rene Crowe, 36, Whittier, possession of stolen property and misdemeanor larceny.
Michael Jerome Drakeford, 38, Cherokee, two counts assault on a female.
Adam Warren-David Evitt, 31, Cullowhee, true bill of indictment possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Zachary Matthew Farnsworth, 19, Maiden, driving while impaired, driving after consuming under the age of 21.
Albert Juarez, 29, Cherokee, domestic violence protection order violation.
Tammie Taylor Lambert 50, Whittier, FTA operate vehicle no insurance.
Jamison Lawrence Lassiter, 36, Sylva, FTA second-degree trespass.
Elaine Amber Ledbetter, 42, Waynesville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce.
Erica Leann Madder, 21, Cullowhee, assault and battery.
Sanford Lee Parker, 53, Sylva, communicating threats and assault on a female.
David Charles Roberts, 40, Cullowhee, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Monique Laverne Smith, 28, Franklin, possession of methamphetamine, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and rear lamp violation.
Zavion Frederick Southerland, Charlotte, 19, assault on a detention center employee inflicting serious injury, assault physical injury on a detention center employee.
Steven Chase Stanley, 29, Franklin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Baron Hutson Sutton, 33, Whittier, possession of stolen property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle, forcible.
Angela Darlene Tinkham, 46, Canton, possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kristopher Alexander Tutt, 24, Sylva, negligent child abuse causing serious physical injury.
Loretta Moss Watson, 59, Cullowhee, true bill of indictment: possession of a schedule IV controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a schedule II controlled substance.
Deborah Kay Williamson, 54, Sylva, resisting a public officer.
