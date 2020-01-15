The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Jan. 6 and Jan. 12.
Johnnie Ray Arch, 46, Sylva, communicating threats and second-degree trespass.
Monteece Keonta Ardrey, 40, Whittier, true bill of indictment misdemeanor possession of hydrocodone and possession of drug paraphernalia, felony probation violation, misdemeanor interference with electronic monitoring device, failure to appear possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine and FTA on a felony.
Dakota Allen Cagle, 26, Sylva, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering, felony conspiracy, possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools.
Cory Clyde Keith Case, 30, Sylva, true bill of indictment possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Dontavius Juan Cox, 27, Sylva, U.S. Marshal’s warrant for heroin.
Yolanda Gale George, 49, no address listed, FTA possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance and exploit disabled or elder trust.
Angel Elizabeth Gibson, 47, Cullowhee, simple assault.
Blake Pearson Henry, 25, Sylva, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Bryn Chicoah Hoyle, 21, Bryson City, FTA second-degree trespass.
Laura Marie Jensen, 52, Cullowhee, FTA: driving while license revoked not impaired, driving while license revoked not impaired, probation violation, school attendance law violation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine.
Adrian Artemio Ontiveros Ledezma, Sylva, fictitious or altered tag title registration card and FTA driving while license revoked not impaired.
Stacey Cameron Hoyle Lowe, 27, Sylva, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kelsey Lane Mason, 26, Brevard, misdemeanor carrying concealed gun.
Jessica Robinson Melton, 37, Sylva, possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and felony conspiracy.
Matthew Daniel Mincy, 30, Whittier, communicating threats, assault on another person in the presence of a minor, assault on a female and assault by strangulation.
Anthony Caleb Nicholson, 31, Sylva, misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.
Faustino Perez Preza, 35, Glenville, resist delay and obstruct and assault by strangulation.
Darrius Davontae Royal, 27, Asheville, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce and possession of a firearm by a felon.
Altonette Nekeisha Smith, Waynesville, 30, possession of stolen goods, breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and larceny.
Brooke Leighann Smith, 23, Cherokee, FTA: obtain property by false pretenses, possession of stolen goods, probation violation, and simple possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.
Amanda Nicole Sherrill, 31, Cherokee, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine, FTA: simple possession of a Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin, possession of stolen goods and misdemeanor larceny.
Heather Nicole Steele, 26, Sylva, child support purge, FTA violation of unsupervised probation and FTA possession of stolen goods.
Megan Emily Tate, 28, Sylva, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance oxycodone, maintain a vehicle dwelling or place to distribute a controlled substance, trafficking opium or heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance.
Pascual Cuatlayotl Tochihuitl, 48, Glenville, resisting a public officer, maintain a vehicle dwelling or place for distribution of a controlled substance, possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell and deliver methamphetamine, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Zachary James Warman, 28, Glenville driving while impaired and driving while license revoked not impaired.
Joshua William Walsh, 25, Sylva, possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering and felony conspiracy.
Dillon Stone Wilson, 26, Sylva, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia and FTA possession of marijuana up to ½ oz.
