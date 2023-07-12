The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between July 3 and 9.
Tonya Lynn Banks, 43, Whittier, four counts all other offenses.
Nicole Dominique Bradley, 30, Cherokee, failure to appear – second-degree trespass.
Jalen Tyler Burns, 26, Franklin, communicating threats, simple assault.
Riccquise Byfield, 23, Sylva, larceny, two counts larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering.
Tyler Dallas Cagle, 23, Waynesville, FTA – driving while license revoked.
Cory Clyde Keith Case, 34, Glenville, second-degree trespass.
Wesley Adam Cate, 45, Sylva, possess marijuana paraphernalia, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute marijuana, possess marijuana paraphernalia, manufacture marijuana, felony possession Schedule VI controlled substance, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substances, felony possession marijuana, warrant for arrest – domestic violence protective order violation.
Randy Bryant Conn, 37, Sylva, injury to personal property, simple assault, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, break/enter terrorize/injure.
Devan Cunningham, 30, Cullowhee, simple assault.
Kristin Leanna Cunningham, 31, Cullowhee, simple assault.
Heidi Johanna Dreml, 49, Franklin, warrant service for other jurisdiction.
Christopher Sterling Elders, 38, Sylva, larceny, possess stolen goods.
Randall Eugene Fowler, 57, Glenville, assault on a female, simple assault.
Johnny Lee Frady, 64, Cashiers, violation of court order.
Tracy Lee Gibson, 46, Sylva, simple assault.
Jayden Christopher Gibson, 18, Sylva, simple assault.
Tracy Brandon Hall, 48, Sylva, FTA – false report to police station.
Tabitha Sherell Henry, 33, Sylva, probation violation, breaking or entering.
Faustino Hernandez, 35, Cullowhee, misdemeanor child abuse, assault on a female.
Alexander O. Hunter, 33, Simpsonville, S.C., attempted breaking and entering.
Jerry Eugene Lance, 57, Sylva, order for arrest– fictitious/altered title/registration card/ tag, OFA – driving while license revoked – not impaired revocation.
Eugene Kelley Langley, 49, Cashiers, second-degree trespass.
Brandi Nicole Moore, 29, Sylva, possess stolen goods, larceny.
George Adam Morris, 40, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia, possess methamphetamine.
John Everett Morton, 48, Leesburg, Ga., open container alcohol violation, carrying concealed gun.
Michael Dewayne Putman, 39, Cullowhee, possess drug paraphernalia, possess methamphetamine, felony possession of Schedule I controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine, maintain vehicle for drugs, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/distribute methamphetamine Schedule II controlled substance.
Catilyn Davis Tarlton, 29, Waynesville, simple assault.
Lehua Joan Walkingstick, 44, Sylva, FTA – possess controlled substance on jail premises.
Devon Ray Watson, 29, Waynesville – assault on a female.
Kayla Ansley Welch, 29, Cherokee, FTA – resisting public officer.
Krystle Caroline Worley, 38, Sylva, FTA – driving while license revoked.
William Leroy Wright, 432, Cherokee, warrant service for other jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.