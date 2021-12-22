The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Dec. 13 and 19.
Isaac William Bird, 26, Cherokee, possession of open container/consumption of alcohol passenger area, failure to appear – possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA – consume malt beverage/unfortified off–premises permit, FTA – probation violation.
Wendy Pearl Brady, 44, Cherokee, FTA – resisting public officer, FTA – intoxicated and disruptive, FTA – impede traffic.
Amber Irene Brake, 37, Bryson City, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
George Harold Brown, 63, Cullowhee, trespass of real property.
Fredrick Ervin Campbell, 43, Franklin, larceny.
Gracie Jalene Green, 41, Sylva, attempted larceny.
Daren Mark Holloway, 28, Bryson City, second-degree trespass.
Josh Edward Jumper, 35, Robbinsville, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, simple possession of Schedule III controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Terri Nicole McCracken, 38, Sylva, simple assault.
Dequan Tyrie Payton, 31, Arden, extradition/fugitive from other state.
William Manuel Rodriguez, 27, Cherokee, assault on a female.
Andrea Dyan Standingdeer, 39, Cherokee, school attendance law violation.
Steven Douglas Teesateskie, 37, Cherokee, driving while license revoked, failure to wear a seatbelt.
Gregory Mark Wood, 52, Whittier, simple assault.
