The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26.
Cheyenne Robin Arneach, 27, Cherokee, failure to appear: misdemeanor larceny, shoplifting concealment goods.
Alyson Tenail Barker, 44, Sylva, FTA: communicating threats.
Jose Antonio Contreras-Rios, 27, Cherokee, order for arrest: fail to perform community service.
Cassandra Chey Fox, 23, Tuckasegee, littering not more than 15 pounds, possess drug paraphernalia, possess methamphetamine.
Jeremias Ambrocio Garcia, 24, Glenville, reckless driving, driving while license revoked, driving while impaired.
Michael James George, 45, Cherokee, FTA felony probation violation.
Mike Alexander Green, 39, Sylva, larceny of a firearm.
John Dustin Hall, 43, Sylva, possess stolen goods, injury to real property, possess stolen goods/property, larceny after break/enter, breaking and/or entering.
Richard Lee Hefner, 39, Sylva, habitual felon, FTA on felony, habitual felon – true bill of indictment, possess stolen goods/property, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering.
Anthony Mitchell Hurst, 36, Cherokee, FTA: driving while license revoked not impaired revocation, simple possess Schedule V controlled substance, simple possess Schedule IV, possess CS prison/jail premises.
Christopher Todd Jones, 33, Sylva, FTA DWLR not impaired revocation.
Matthew Paul Leonard, 40, Sylva, FTA possess stolen motor vehicle.
Randal Lewis Marrinan, 52, Sylva, FTA communicating threats, FTA injury to personal property, FTA assault inflicting serious injury.
Charles Michael Nash, 31, Whittier, possession of a firearm by a felon.
Raven Marie Nakota Osborne, 19, Sylva, consume alcohol by person age 19/20.
Aaron Levi Owle, 23, Sylva, FTA: possess drug paraphernalia and felony probation violation.
Otono Milan Rodriguez, 28, Cherokee, FTA: operate vehicle no insurance, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, DWLR not impaired revocation, drive/allow motor vehicle with no registration.
Christian Ryan Sammons, 26, Cullowhee, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag, DWLR not impaired revocation, possess drug paraphernalia, possess methamphetamine, maintain vehicle/dwell/place for CS, trafficking methamphetamine (transport), trafficking methamphetamine (possessing).
Jubal Ben Stephenson, 48, Whittier, assault on a female, communicating threats.
Kevin Michael Swimmer, 47, Cherokee, resisting public officer.
Jennifer Hope Yates, 29, Concord, order for arrest-larceny of motor vehicle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.