The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between March 2 and 8.
Dustin Michael Aykroyd, 28, Murphy, driving left of center, driving while license revoked, speeding, reckless driving, fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, resist delay and obstruct, possession of stolen property, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a felon, and failure to appear: two counts failing to stop for a steady red light, driving left of center, speeding, failure to maintain lane control, drive wrong way on dual lane, two counts flee to elude arrest, two counts misdemeanor larceny, five counts breaking and entering motor vehicle, three counts attempted larceny, five counts injury to personal property, driving while license revoked, two counts larceny of a motor vehicle, larceny after breaking and entering and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Rebecca Lee Cedillo, 33, Sylva, three counts violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Katrina Lynn Cook, 32, Cherokee, FTA: felony possession of a schedule I controlled substance.
Shelby James Davis, 28, Cashiers, FTA: felonious larceny, first-degree trespassing, larceny of a motor vehicle, misdemeanor probation violation and breaking and entering.
Eric Lashawn Dodson, 43, Sylva, two counts failure to report new address sex offender.
James Anthony Elton, 54, Tuckasegee, FTA: report new address sex offender.
James Tyler Griffin, 28, Sylva, FTA: driving while license revoked.
Christopher Todd Jones, 33, Sylva, driving while license revoked.
Thomas Glenn Mancini, 39, Sylva, violation of a domestic violence protection order.
Jorge Paredes Martinez, 27, Brandenton, Florida, driving while impaired.
Earland Rebel McKay, 42, Whittier, first-degree trespass to remain and communicating threats.
Paul Anthony Namotka, 56, Sylva, child support purge order.
Martin Gray Noone, 57, Whittier, FTA driving while license revoked.
Thomas Eugene Pheasant, 41, Cherokee, order for arrest DWLR not impaired.
Callie Elizabeth Rogers, 27, Franklin, FTA: second-degree trespass, shoplifting and concealment of goods, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, domestic criminal trespass and injury to real property.
Christian Ryan Sammons, 26, Cullowhee, simple assault.
Reggie Scott Stanberry, 45, Sylva, FTA: habitual felon, larceny of a motor vehicle and breaking and entering a motor vehicle.
Kenneth Lee Standingdeer, 28, Cherokee, fugitive warrant.
Dakota Jordan Watty, 28, Sylva, FTA: school attendance law violation.
Tracey Allen Watson, 38, Cullowhee, possession of stolen goods or property, receiving stolen goods or property.
