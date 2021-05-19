The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between May 10 and 16.

Errika Leah Arkansas, 43, Whittier, failure to appear – second-degree trespass.

Edgar Ellis Bingham, 47, Dillsboro, assault on a female, cyberstalking.

Shelby James Davis, 29, Cashiers, true bill of indictment – trespassing, TBI – injury to personal property, TBI – malicious conduct by prisoner.

Simon Hans Joest, 27, Whittier, assault inflicting serious injury.

Leon Reginald Johnson, 36, Charlotte, warrant for arrest – assault on a female.

Clifford Jason Keller, 42, Whittier, TBI – first-degree kidnapping.

John Banton Legere, 44, Sylva, TBI – possession of firearm by felon.

Brandon Tyler Painter, 19, Franklin, contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Quenten Carrie Riggs, 25, Sylva, TBI – burning personal property. FTA – injury to personal property, FTA – unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Courtney Anne Sherrill, 25, Bryson City, WFA – possession of methamphetamine, WFA – possession of drug paraphernalia.

John Theodore Sutton, 56, Sylva, injury to real property, violation of domestic violence protective order.

Alvaro Gonzalez Valle, 39, Sylva, violation of domestic violence protective order.