The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between March 16 and 22:
Anthony Travis Arrwood, 34, Cullowhee, larceny, obtaining property by false pretense, possess stolen motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle, break and enter motor vehicle.
Lane Edwin Barrs, 29, Sylva, communicating threats, breaking and entering, simple assault.
Krystal Rae Baumgarner, 37, Cashiers, felony possession schedule II controlled substance.
Nathan Karl Brady, 38, Cherokee, driving while license revoked, resisting public officer, expired/no inspection, expired registration, drive motor vehicle with no registration, canceled/revoked/suspended tag, operate vehicle no insurance, failure to wear seat belt.
Kimberly Tallent Butler, 47, Tuckasegee, expired registration, driving while license revoked.
Damien James Fisher, 21, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia, simple possession schedule II controlled substance.
Mike Alexander Green, 40, Sylva, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine.
Jeremy Lee Gunter, 35, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia.
Kihrie William Holmes, 25, Spencer, resisting public officer, carrying concealed gun.
Henry Whiperwil Mahetsky, 38, Sylva, second-degree trespass.
Dennis Allen McGaha, 39, Bryson City, assault on a female.
David Joe Melton, 22, Cullowhee, simple assault.
Maletta Spring Scussel, 23, Bryson City, failure to appear– resisting public officer, FTA – misdemeanor larceny, possess heroin, conspire to traffic heroin, trafficking heroin, conspire to sell and deliver heroin, sell and deliver heroin.
Shayla Faye Trull, 21, Sylva, misdemeanor larceny, possession stolen goods/property.
Kyle Quincy Watty, 22, Whittier, FTA– simple possession schedule IV controlled substance, FTA – possess marijuana paraphernalia.
Marzena Agnieszka Wielowska, 40, Glenville, open container, possess methamphetamine.
