The following persons were arrested by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Dec. 30 and Jan. 5.
John Paul Barkto, 46, Cullowhee, defacing a gravesite.
Tyler Garrett Converse, 26, Highlands, leave a vehicle unattended or unsecure, driving while license revoked not impaired and failure to appear for assault inflicting serious injury.
Amber Kay Foster, 24, Sylva, simple assault.
Ashley Kay Heatherly, 32, Sylva, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of heroin.
Johnathan Curtis Meadows, 24, Cashiers, two counts assault and battery.
Verena Jane Mosteller, 25, Marble, resisting public officer and misdemeanor child abuse.
Robert Ryan Oteri, 30, Franklin, first-degree trespassing enter and remain, resisting public officer and misdemeanor larceny.
Dustin Vernon Sampson, 33, Cherokee, failure to appear resisting a public officer and intoxicated and disruptive.
Melissa Nicole Townsend, 39, Sylva, child support purge.
Eric Lee Vaughn, 29, Sylva, criminal domestic trespass, larceny after breaking and entering and breaking and entering non-forcible.
Dillion Wayne McKay Watkins, 28, Cullowhee, FTA: three counts possession of drug paraphernalia, communicating threats, two counts of uttering counterfeit coin, possession of counterfeit instrument, currency or check; three counts obtaining property by false pretenses, two counts possession of methamphetamine, two counts injury to personal property, three counts misdemeanor larceny, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling/place to manufacture sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture sell or deliver a controlled substance, possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance on prison or jail premises, possession of stolen goods or property, felony larceny, second-degree trespass, and larceny remove destroy or deactivate a computer device.
Mary Regina Watkins, 46, Cullowhee, simple assault and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.
