The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between March 23 and 29.
Dustin Michael Aykroyd, 28, Murphy, injury to personal property, misdemeanor larceny, break and enter of a motor vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle.
David Ray Calhoun, 30, Robbinsville, failure to appear: larceny.
Katrina Lynn Cook, 32, Cherokee, FTA: resisting public officer.
Bobby Joe Cucumber, 41, Cherokee, felony probation violation out of county.
Amber Rae Czerok, 27, Sylva, FTA: larceny of motor vehicle.
Chadwick Errol George, 46, Whittier, FTA: misdemeanor larceny, possess stolen goods, larceny of ginseng plant and Conservation Act violation.
Mike Alexander Green, 40, Sylva, resist public officer, breaking and entering.
Tony Dustin Gregory, 29, Waynesville, warrant for arrest: indictment possess drug paraphernalia, assault with deadly weapon serious injury, order for arrest: resist public officer, FTA: carrying concealed weapon, interfere emergency communication, misdemeanor probation violation, assault on a female.
Clarence Eugene Hanson, 55, Franklin, solicit child by computer, indecent liberties with a child.
Felecia McCall Hinshaw, 49, Knoxville, Tennessee, resisting public officer.
Adam Paul Hopkins, 33, Glenville, assault on a female.
Linda Anne Johnson, 55, Sylva, FTA: disorderly conduct.
Caitlin Juanita Lambert, 21, Cherokee, misdemeanor probation violation.
Anthony Nicholson, 31, Sylva, assault on a female.
Christopher Eric White, 43, Franklin, FTA: first-degree trespassing, assault inflicting serious injury, assault with a deadly weapon.
Richard Steven Willis, 36, Franklin, misdemeanor probation violation.
Terry Adam Young, 22, Sylva, indecent exposure, assault on EMS worker, assault on government official, resisting public officer.
