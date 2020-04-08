The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between March 30 and April 5.
Tami Lynn Aucoin, 51, Sylva, probation violation, true bill of indictment, failure to appear on a citation, two misdemeanors and a felony.
Bobby Joe Conner, 51, Whittier, simple possession of schedule IV controlled substance, obtain property by false pretense, obtain prescription drug by fraud/forgery.
Christopher Allen Cornett, 40, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, possess drug paraphernalia, possess marijuana up to ½ oz.
Timothy Ray Farell, 58, Cullowhee, driving while impaired.
Damien James Fisher, 21, Sylva, possession of stolen goods/property, larceny after break/enter, breaking and or entering.
Enrique Espelan Hemphill, 20, Bryson City, simple assault.
Curtis Ray Littlejohn, 50, Cherokee, FTA: operate vehicle no insurance, possess drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor larceny, driving while license revoked not impaired, fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag.
Jose Filomeno Ramierez-Martinez, 33, Cullowhee, communicating threats, simple assault.
Randy Dewayne Stacey, 57, Sylva, assault on a female.
Kaitlyn Schay Styles, 23, Fletcher, FTA.
Tyler Andrew Sutton, 26, Sylva, FTA: flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle.
Cragian Stan Wildcat, 37, Cherokee, obtaining property by false pretenses, larceny from the person.
