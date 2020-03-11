The following citizens of Jackson County have been summoned for Jackson County Civil Superior Court jury duty beginning at 8:30 a.m. April 6. Before reporting, call the jury clerk at 631-6405 after 3:30 p.m. the day prior to the service date for details.
Excuses will be heard at 9 a.m. March 27 at the Jackson County Justice Center, Courtroom 1.
For further information call the jury clerk at 631-6405.
Jesse Alexander Agoo, Brandon Kyle Alexander, Ronald Anthony Angelichio, Troy Douglas Anthony, Richard Edwin Austin, Andrew Bret Baldwin, Ellis Edward Ball, Ofelia Cezarina Balta, Roberta Sue Bark, Nina Alleena Bartomlomie-Walling, Dawn Smith Bell, Sandra Hawkins Bessette, Alan Anthony Bethea, Emerson C. Blanton Jr., Clinton O’Neal Brooks, Janice Sharpe Bryson, William Brad Butler, Jeffrey Craig Cabe, Sharon A. Cagle, Tracy Yvonne Chapple, James Douglas Chastain, Wilson Wesley Chew, Frank Richard Clark, Nathan Tyler Cocolin, Harold Dean Coggins, Suzanne Burnest Coggins, Alexander Benjamin Neil Cole, Edward Lee Cook, Dennis James Cope, Donald Alton Cope, Jeffrey Daniel Crowe, Shawn Crowe, Cody Dylan Davis, James Brian Debuty, James Aloysious Demange, Rita Kaye Dills, Mildred Jones Dinkins, Tanna Maria Drummonds and Patricia Anne Dunford.
Also, Brittany Ann Elkins, Chelsea Marie Estes, Genoveva Marie Estvanko, Janis Lee Crawford Extine, Betty Anne Farmer, Thomas Joseph Finley Jr., Brent Harold Franks, Kristy Dawn Franks, Shane Thomas Frizzell, Chelsea Anne Garcia, Meghan Elysia Gifford, Barbara S. Golden, Ryan Allen Griffin, David John Griffith III, Carolyn Sue Gutierrez, Gene Sand Hall, Kamron Sue Harshbarger, Denise Bilodeau Hawkins, Linda Bates Hawkins, Margaret Schlueter Henson, Deborah Denise Hicks, Travis Scott Holden, James Paul Holland, Johnny Dean Hollifield, Victoria Leigh Holzknecht, Mark Keith Hooper, Mary Michelle Hopkins, Katherine Wells Horsley, Dylan Samuel Hoyle, Jeffery Tyler Huskey, Donna Burgess Kinsey, Gregory Allen Krempasky, Richard Ronald Kurtz Jr., Leysa Diane Lambert, Shyanne Rocki Larch, Melanie Denise Leal, Gao Hmong Alyss Lo, Stephen Reed Lott and Craig David Mallick.
Also, Ian Weston Manning, Joel Patrick Marchesoni, Jose Luis Martinez Jr., Frank Andrew Mashburn, Abram Ian Mason, Teresa Klouse Massingale, Stephanie Melissa Mathis, Marshall McKinley May, Darren Jacob McFalls, Brenda Jo Parker Messer, Sheena Lavonda Messer, Victoria Alexis Messer, Jerry Alexander Messick, Gina Destefano Milligan, Connie Rebecca Mills, Juan Noyola Moore, Misty Dawn Moore, Ronda Burton Moore, Jeffery Lynn Morgan, Mildred E. Morgan, Ralph Siler Morgan Jr., Joseph Patrick Morris, Irene Louise Elizabeth Mueller, Larry Floyd Nations, Paul David Nelms, Martha Anne Neslen, Travis Dale Owenby, Gala Sue Parris, Dennis Ramanlal Patel, Rebecca Jane Paz Chalacha, Jeffrey Lee Porter, Jessica Leeann Queen, Nathan Luke Queen, Jerome David Quinn, Jeremy Seth Ray, Kerri Shannon Rayburn and Mary Ellen Revis.
Also, Joseph Lee Riddle, Allison Hope Robinson, Ronald Lee Rooney-Julian, Steven Shane Roughton, Amy Jones Russ, Mark Jon Sandell, Carrie Jo Shuler, Lorraine Snyder Sims, Gregory Lillis Smith, Mitchell Thomas Smith, Laura Anne Stewart, Dakota Jett Stillwell, Bradley Allen Stover, John David Styles, Nicholas Dean Swayney, James Ralph Tedder, Tiffany Rose Thomas, Nehemiah Agina Toineeta, Amanda Jean Trader, Phyllis Belinda Trawick, William Claiborne Turner, John Fields Walker, Maggie Marie Wallace, Cheryl Lynne Ward, Judy Ligas Watson, Jeffrey Dennis Wenslow, Jonathan Scott Wertheim, Kendra Anne Ella Wittman, Lisa Marie Wittman, Debra Virginia Woodard and Joyce Shuler Woodard.
