While most court matters are on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a few cases were heard last week, primarily to reduce the inmate population at the Jackson County Detention Center.
Judge Brad Letts presided over the Superior Court cases, and Judge Rick Walker presided over the District Court case.
State Superior Court Chief Justice Cheri Beasley issued an order March 13 postponing most court proceedings for 30 days. She has since extended that order to June 1.
“Judicial officials and court personnel statewide are going above and beyond to serve the public during this health emergency,” Beasley said. “My number one priority is to protect them and the public by limiting gatherings and foot traffic in our county courthouses, while making sure our courts stay available to serve the public.”
The order extends the time for payments of all court fees in traffic and criminal cases for 90 days and suspends reporting of failures to pay to the N.C. Department of Motor Vehicles.
Traffic tickets and some other fees can still be paid at nccourts.gov. The public can also sign up there for text reminders for rescheduled court dates.
Results of the last week’s court cases are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. All defendants pleaded guilty. Dispositions included:
Superior Court
Reggie Scott Stanberry, 46, Lemon Branch Road, Sylva, failure to appear on felony and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months.
Jesse Lee Smith, 31, Canton, attempted larceny, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months.
Shannon Marie Graham, 40, Almond, failure to appear on misdemeanor, possess drug paraphernalia and larceny, sentence of 27 days, given credit for 27 days served.
District Court
Whisper Nicole Cogdill, 26, Huckleberry Cove, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs and perform 24 hours community service; two counts larceny, sentence of 45 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs and make restitution.
