Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center.
Judge Rick Walker presided at a session mainly for traffic cases Feb. 17, and Judge Donna Forga presided at a session for other cases Feb. 18.
Results of the sessions are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals and infractions, dispositions included:
Feb. 17
Morales Israel Martinez, 48, Neal Bryson Road, Glenville, driving while impaired – level three, sentence of not less than nor more than six months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $300 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 72 hours community service.
Ryan Michael Garrison, 30, Apollo Drive, Sylva, driving while impaired, continued to June 22 for sentencing.
Ashley Nicole Dalton, 20, Boonville, driving after drinking by person under 21, continued to April 27 for sentencing.
Melvin Wayne Goff, 37, Florence, S.C., driving while impaired – level four, sentence of not less than nor more than 120 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $300 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 72 hours community service.
Jeremy Paul Branford, 43, Franklin, speeding 76 mph in a 55 mph zone, prayer for judgment continued on condition he pay costs.
Joshua Allen-Charles Godwin, 27, Skyland Drive, Sylva, no operator’s license, fined $50 and costs.
Andrew David Dolan, 37, St. Petersburg. Fla., driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, not operate motor vehicle in North Carolina and perform 72 hours community service.
Jon Bantom Legere, 43, Brown Ridge Road, Sylva, no operator’s license, fined $50 and costs.
Christopher Earl Southards, 53, Johnson Arch Road, Cherokee, driving while impaired – level four, sentence of not less than nor more than 120 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $200 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 48 hours community service.
Feb. 18
Lindsey Parsons, 38, Waynesville, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, sentence of 14 days, given credit for 14 days served, ordered to pay costs.
Tanya Tallent, 43, Fisher Creek Road, Sylva, was found guilty of assault inflicting serious injury, sentence of 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs, make restitution of $4,654.36 and have no contact with victim.
Kathy Anne Masson, 51, Iron Mountain Drive, Sylva, was found guilty of simple assault, sentence of 30 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs and have no contact with victim.
Renata Welch Maney, 40, Wolfetown Road, Cherokee, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for six months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education program.
Aaron Brad Donovan, 38, Morristown, Tenn., possess marijuana, sentence of 30 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs and perform 24 hours community service.
Shakira Dawn Hu Teesatuskie, 37, Lucy Long Road, Cherokee, driving while license revoked, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $50 and costs.
Daniel Lewis Potts III, 27, Mockingbird Lane, Sylva, larceny, sentence of two days, given credit for two days served.
Vanessa McDowell, 58, Allen Street, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for six months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education class.
Lacie Dawn Brewer, 40, Bryson City, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for six months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education class.
Wintue Houglam, 46, Pay Bill Lane, Cullowhee, shoplifting, sentence of 16 days, given credit for 16 days served.
Mackenzie Lee Mathis, 28, Redwing Vista, Whittier, two counts larceny by trick, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, make restitution of $1,825 and have no contact with and not be on premises of victims, given credit for 21 days served.
Charles E. Killian, 58, Bryson City, common law forgery and common law uttering, continued to March 17 for sentencing.
Clement Edward Cucumber Jr., 50, Wolfetown Road, Cherokee, drunk and disruptive, sentence of 1 day, given credit for 1 day served.
Charles Thomas Lambert, 70, Tequila Heights, Sylva, second-degree trespass, sentence of 10 days.
Natasha Megan Golden, 23, Holiday Ridge, Dillsboro, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education class.
Wyatt L. Queen, 22, Whittlers Trail, Cullowhee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 15 days activated, given credit for 11 days served.
Daniel Ray Hoyle, 22, Begonia Lane, Sylva, assault inflicting serious injury and injury to real property, sentence of 30 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs.
Faith Haley Mull, 19, Newport Drive, Sylva, two counts unauthorized use of motor vehicle, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs; breaking or entering and larceny, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she have no contact with and not be on premises of victim.
Taylor Faciane Morris, 24, Whittier, larceny, possess drug paraphernalia and simple assault, sentence of 30 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $50 and costs and not be on premises of Cherokee Trading Company, given credit for 23 days served.
Maria Danielle Kirkland, 36, Bryson City, larceny, sentence of 100 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $50 and costs and not be on premises of Walmart, given credit for 32 days served.
Tamatha Bradley Morris, 52, Brevard, possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 30 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs and complete TASC assessment, given credit for 15 days served.
Chasity Lynn Austin, 27, Homespun Road, Sylva, larceny, sentence of 30 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $50 and costs and have no contact with and not be on premises of victim.
Layne Michael Kanash, 23, Dillsboro Road, Sylva, larceny, sentence of 45 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs and make restitution.
Ernestine Robert Hornbuckle, 26, Rosie Bigwitch Road, Cherokee, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on supervised probation for 12 months and ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education program.
Pascual Cuatlayo Tochihuitl, 45, Walnut Cove Road, Tuckasegee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days activated, defendant appealed; waived preliminary hearing and was bound over to Superior Court on two counts each of possess methamphetamine and possess drug paraphernalia.
