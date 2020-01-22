A term of Jackson County Superior Court convened Jan. 6 at the Justice Center with Judge Athena Brooks presiding.
Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals, dispositions included:
Jess Philip Standingdeer, 56, East Main Street, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Eddie Dwayne Potts, 49, Cullowhee Mountain Road, Cullowhee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than 17 nor more than 30 months activated, given credit for 51 days served. DART Program recommended; also admitted to another count of probation violation, original judgment modified and sentence of 90 days.
Mark Anthony Wood, 30, Clay Haven Heights, Sylva, attempt trafficking in methamphetamine by transportation and possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than 16 nor more than 29 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment; another count of possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs.
Jere Keith Queen, 58, Waynesville, attempted possess firearm by felon and two counts of false imprisonment, sentence of not less than 19 nor more than 32 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and have no contact with victims.
Robert Allen Sartori, 60, Sunrise Park, Sylva, two counts breaking and/or entering and two counts larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than 11 nor more than 23 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs, make restitution of $3,510 and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Jacob Ryan Scifers, 22, Rivercrest Drive, Sylva, assault on a female, sentence of 60 days suspended for 18 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 48 hours active time, pay costs, have no contact with victim, obtain substance abuse assessment and complete anger management classes.
Kraig Allen Lackey, 35, Sunrise Park, Sylva, admitted to two counts of probation violation, original judgment modified and assigned to 90-day DART Program, probation extended 12 months.
Richard Slonin, 58, Shepard Drive, Glenville, use boat access area for other purpose, sentence of five days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay costs and have no contact with arresting officer.
Brian Lee Mashburn, 22, Long Bow Lane, Whittier, driving while license revoked, sentence of 90 days, ordered to pay costs; in a jury trial, he was found not guilty of driving while impaired.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.