A term of Jackson County Superior Court convened July 3 at the Justice Center with Judge Gary Gavenus presiding.
Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals, dispositions included:
Jeremy Lee Gunter, 28, Boo Holler Road, Whittier, possess fentanyl, sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and attend and complete Buncombe County Veterans Program; also admitted to a probation violation, probation extended 26 months.
Jonathan Daniel Barker, 47, Star Dust Motel, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, sentence of 90 days.
Robert Joseph Beasley Jr., 33, Front Street, Dillsboro, admitted to two counts of probation violation, on each count probation terminated.
Travis Keith Mathis, 45, U.S. 74 East, Sylva, possess methamphetamine and possess Schedule II controlled substance, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Jess Clingmon Owen Jr., 42, Falling Waters Road, Cullowhee, statutory sexual offense with child under 15 and two counts indecent liberties with child, sentence of not less than 300 nor more than 420 months, given credit for 377 days served, ordered to pay fine of $10,000 and costs, participate in sex offender specific treatment, have no contact with victims for life, register as a sex offender for life and abide by satellite-based monitoring for 10 years after release from prison.
John Roy Russell, 46, Bryson City, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Kimberly Marie Cates, 30, Franklin, two counts possess methamphetamine, on each count sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 42 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs and enroll in and complete Life Challenge of WNC, given credit for 62 days served.
Shira Lynn Littlejohn, 33, North Country Club Drive, Cullowhee, larceny of motor vehicle and larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs, make restitution of $1,050, obtain substance abuse assessment and perform community service if not working; possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs.
Dustin Hein, 36, Owen Mountain Road, Glenville, admitted to a probation violation, probation extended 18 months.
David Charles Roberts, 43, Jim Sellers Street, Sylva, possess controlled substance on prison/jail premises, sentence of not less than 10 nor more than 21 months, given credit for 250 days served, ordered to pay costs and obtain substance abuse treatment; assault on government official/employee and assault inflicting serious injury, sentence of 150 days suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs; financial card theft and two counts possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs.
Michael Wayne Walkingstick, 40, Kanott Drive, Cherokee, larceny by remove/destroy/deactivate component and possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than 11 nor more than 23 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs, make restitution and enroll in and complete Kanvwotiyi.
William Leroy Wright, 43, Blue Wing Road, Cherokee, three counts breaking or entering and three counts larceny, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs, make restitution and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for eight days served.
Joshua Clifford Marks, 44, Nutmeg Lane, Sylva, animal control ordinance violation, sentence of 10 days.
Trent Wesley Kirkpatrick, 33, Cagle Branch Road, Sylva, conspire to possess fentanyl, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Jessica Marie Rogers, 33, River Park Trailer Park, Cullowhee, child abuse, sentence of 29 days, given credit for 29 days served; two counts assault with deadly weapon on government official, sentence of not less than 16 nor more than 29 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Cornelious Ashe IV, 31, Skyland Drive, Sylva, was found in contempt of court, sentence of 30 days.
Walker Joseph Lipp, 31, Old Crow Lane, Sapphire, larceny pursuant to burglary and domestic violence protective order violation, sentence of not less than 14 nor more than 26 months, given credit for 23 days served.
Tyler Morgan, 24, Rock Hill Church Road, Whittier, larceny, sentence of 45 days suspended for 36 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and make restitution of $3,000.
Dennis Woodrow Shelton, 34, Frosty Ridge Road, Sylva, attempted trafficking in methamphetamine by selling/delivering, sentence of not less than 21 nor more than 35 months, given credit for 74 days served, ordered to pay costs.
