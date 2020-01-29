Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center.
Judge Tessa Sellers presided at a session mainly for traffic cases Jan. 21, and Judge Donna Forga presided at a session for other cases Jan. 22.
Results of the sessions are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals and infractions, dispositions included:
Jan. 21
Carlos Lara Leon, 38, Remington Drive, Sylva, no operator’s license, fined $50 and costs.
Julie Anne Smith, 52, Holly Forest Lane, Whittier, no operator’s license, fined $50 and costs.
Brian Lee Mashburn, 32, Long Bow Lane, Whittier, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than nor more than 12 months activated, given credit for 100 days served; admitted to another count of probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than nor more than 12 months activated, given credit for 104 days served.
Daniel Steven Chiarello, 33, Fuquay-Varina, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Justin Brooks, 37, Terragon Drive, Cashiers, admitted to two counts of probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 37 days.
Derek Braden Smith, 19, Mooresville, possess marijuana, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $100 and costs and perform 24 hours community service.
Daniel Patrick Van Dyne, 18, Mooresville, possess marijuana, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $100 and costs and perform 24 hours community service.
Marsha Patricia Hendrus, 40, Powell, Tenn., was found guilty of driving while impaired, sentencing continued to Feb. 10
Jan. 22
Laura Marie Jensen, 52, Cheerful Cove Road, Cullowhee, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for six months, ordered to pay costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education class; admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 23 days activated, given credit for 18 days served.
Brooke Leighann Smith, 23, Hazel Saunooke Road, Cherokee, two counts larceny by trick, sentence of 45 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she not be on premises of Plaza Pawn; admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 45 days activated, given credit for 11 days served.
Eric Matthew Swayney, 30, Enoch Oocumma Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 120 days activated, given credit for 92 days served.
Richard Lee Hefner, 39, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 120 days activated, given credit for three days served.
Tina Petit, 41, Wild Ridge Road, Cashiers, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, probation continued and sentence of three days.
Darlena C. Austin, 51, Franklin, larceny, sentence of 15 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $15 and costs and not be on premises of Roses.
Jason Leroy Paul, 25, Lamplighter Lane, Cullowhee, sentence of three days, given credit for three days served.
Dakota Watty, 28, Old Cullowhee Road, Cullowhee, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months and ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education class.
Adom Arthur Henry, 60, Cashiers, first-degree trespass, sentence of 15 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay costs and not be on premises of victim.
Cynthia Gregory, 41, Waynesville, second-degree trespass, sentence of 20 days suspended for 24 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $50 and costs and not be on premises of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino.
Melissa Elaine Stiles, 31, Bryson City, possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 30 days, given credit for 30 days served, fined $50 and costs.
Vernie Franklin Taylor, 58, Nellie Jumper Road, Cherokee, second-degree trespass and drunk and disruptive, sentence of 15 days, given credit for 15 days served.
Anthony Clifton McCall, 42, Bee Tree Road, Glenville, domestic violence protective order violation, sentence of 75 days suspended for 36 months and placed on unsupervised probation, given credit for 41 days served.
Katherine Rose Arendt, 19, Clemmons, possess marijuana, placed on unsupervised probation for six months and ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education class.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.