Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Rick Walker presiding.
A session mainly for traffic cases was held March 2, with a session for other cases March 3.
Results of the sessions are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals and infractions, dispositions included:
March 2
Kevin David Bryson, 31, Bryson City, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Logan John Harkin, 35, Waynesville, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Christian Chandler Brown, 20, Fargo Lane, Sylva, driving while impaired, continued to May 11 for sentencing.
Brandon Miguel Yanez, 35, Charlotte, reckless driving, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs.
March 3
Alexander Jarrett Clark, 19, Winston-Salem, possess marijuana paraphernalia, continued to May 27 for sentencing.
Anthony C. Jaras, 44, Newcomerstown, Ohio, drunk and disruptive, prayer for judgment continued from term to term on condition he pay costs and not be on premises of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino.
Melissa Lyn Owle Long, 51, Jim Bowman Road, Cherokee, second-degree trespass, sentence of 20 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay costs and not be on premises of Walmart.
Timothy Michael Allison, 29, Ela Road, Whittier, possess marijuana paraphernalia, sentence of 15 days, given credit for 15 days served.
James Darren Satterfield, 33, Kings Mountain, drunk and disruptive, sentence of 20 days, given credit for 20 days served; resisting public officer, sentence of 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay costs and not be on premises of Harrah’s Cherokee Casino.
Regina Pace Hunter, 56, Pilot Knob Road, Glenville, take game during closed season, prayer for judgment continued from term to term on condition she pay costs.
Amanda Irene Keene, 33, Waynesville, unauthorized use of motor vehicle, sentence of 25 days, given credit for 15 days served.
Fernando Alvarez-Blanco, 18, Asheville, resisting public officer, sentence of 21 days, given credit for 21 days served.
Clarissa Smith, 30, Franklin, resisting public officer, sentence of 17 days, given credit for 17 days served; possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education school.
Anthony Ray Tuggle, 43, Greenville, S.C., flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, sentence of 19 days, given credit for 19 days served; also waived extradition to Georgia on a charge of violent burglary.
Jose Alfredo Perez, 39, Bob Fields Road, Cullowhee, domestic violence protective order violation, sentence of 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs and have no contact with victim.
Caleb Sutton, 26, Franklin, larceny, sentence of 31 days, given credit for 31 days served.
Graham Ansel Medford, 28, Yellowhill Road, Cherokee, possess stolen goods and larceny, sentence of 120 days suspended for 18 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 14 days active time, pay fine of $100 and costs, make restitution and have no contact with victim, given credit for 14 days served.
Nicole Marie Vitale, 20, Alpharetta, Ga., possess marijuana paraphernalia, continued to May 27 for sentencing.
Erin Nicole Tucker, 29, Bull Mountain Road, Cherokee, admitted to three counts of probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 30 days.
Chad Everette Greene, 48, Terrace Village, Cullowhee, admitted to two counts of probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 120 days activated, defendant appealed.
Alberto Gamboa Sanchez, 20, Graham, sexual battery, sentence of 60 days suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $200 and costs, have no contact with victim and register as sex offender for 30 years.
Albert Joseph Dillard, 29, Brush Arbor Lane, Cashiers, possess stolen goods, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, make restitution and have no contact with victim.
Brittany Caitlin Flannery, 27, Maggie Valley, possess drug paraphernalia and possess stolen goods, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education school.
Vanessa McDowell, 58, Allen Street, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay fine of $50 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and complete drug education school.
Bruce D. McDonald, 50, Allen Street, Sylva, assault on a female, sentence of 150 days suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 30 days active time, pay fine of $200 and costs and have no contact with victim; another count of assault on a female, sentence of 150 days suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 32 days active time, pay fine of $200 and costs and have no contact with victim, given credit for 32 days served.
Fernando Alvarez-Blanco, 18, Arcadia Way, Glenville, assault on school employee, sentence of 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, have no contact with victim and not be on premises of Smoky Mountain High School unless on school business.
