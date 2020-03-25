An administrative term of Jackson County Superior Court convened March 11 at the Justice Center with Judge Michael Duncan presiding.
Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals and infractions, dispositions included:
Robert Justin Steele, 33, East Hall Heights, Sylva, larceny, sentence of not less than 10 nor more than 21 months suspended for 60 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs, make restitution of $11,571.99 and assigned to electronic monitoring for 120 days; two additional counts of larceny, sentence of not less than 10 nor more than 21 months suspended for 60 months and placed on supervised probation; also admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months activated, given credit for 277 days served.
Robert Sylvester Brooks Jr., 58, Rhodes Cove Road, Sylva, received deferred prosecution on charges of possess methamphetamine and possess heroin, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, ordered to pay costs and perform 24 hours community service.
Alfred William Owle Jr., 39, Bee Tree Lane, Whittier, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment; second-degree trespass, judgment prayed.
Molly Jo Riggs, 42, Pyramid Place, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she perform 24 hours community service; possess drug paraphernalia, judgment prayed; another count of possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Crystal Gail Wood, 38, Hilltop Drive, Sylva, failure to appear, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay costs; received deferred prosecution on charge of possess drug paraphernalia, placed on supervised probation for six months, ordered to pay costs, perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Loretta Moss Watson, 59, Pine Creek Road, Cullowhee, attempt to traffic in methamphetamine, sentence of not less than 16 nor more than 29 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $500 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and assigned to electronic monitoring for 120 days; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation; maintain vehicle/dwelling place for controlled substance, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation.
David Walton Messer, 56, Moses Creek Road, Cullowhee, admitted to a probation violation, probation terminated unsuccessfully.
Jordan Rae Wolfe, 25, Rachel Watty Road, Cherokee, possess heroin, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Tori Shey Gunter, 32, Wolfetown Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 30 days.
Tiffany Kaitlyn Johnson, 24, Wrights Creek Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months activated, given credit for 106 days served; admitted to another count of probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months activated, given credit for 38 days served.
Kyle Quincy Watty, 22, Hallmark Lane, Whittier, conspiracy to discharge weapon into occupied dwelling, sentence of not less than 25 nor more than 42 months suspended for 36 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 180 days active time, pay costs, make restitution of $12,000 and have no contact with victim; attempt to discharge weapon into occupied property, sentence of not less than 25 nor more than 42 months suspended for 36 months and placed on supervised probation.
Adrian Ledezma Ontiveros, 26, Dublin Court, Sylva, attempt traffic opium or heroin by possession, sentence of not less than 16 nor more than 29 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $500 and costs, perform 30 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for four days served, assigned to electronic monitoring for 90 days; possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation.
Jacqueline Beatrice Moore, 31, Grove Road, Sylva, received deferred prosecution on charges of possess Schedule II substance and possess methamphetamine, placed on supervised probation for 12 months and ordered to pay costs, perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Angeleena Goolsby Wood, 27, Cabins in the Smokies, Whittier, admitted to a probation violation, probation continued.
Elizabeth Callie Louise Jones, 26, Ridgecrest, appeared on a probation violation, probation terminated unsuccessfully.
Marc Allen Nolle, 46, Franklin, possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment; possess methamphetamine, prayer for judgment continued for sentencing until Dec. 16.
Sheyenne Victoria McClellan, 20, Nicol Arms Apartments, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months activated, given credit for 22 days served, substance abuse treatment recommended.
Charles Thomas Lambert, 70, Savannah Drive, Sylva, attempt break or enter a building, sentence of not less than 44 nor more than 62 months, given credit for 32 days served, substance abuse treatment recommended; attempt larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than 44 nor more than 65 months, admitted to status as habitual felon.
Paul Namotka Jr., 28, Sparks Drive, Sylva, admitted to four counts of probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 90 days.
Jessica Lynn Kirby, 31, Presbyterian Drive, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 30 days, assigned to electronic monitoring for between 90 and 180 days.
Rayelita Long, 27, Big Witch Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than three nor more than 13 months activated, given credit for 42 days served, substance abuse treatment recommended.
Pascual Cuatlayo Tochihuitl, 45, Keyhole Lane, Cullowhee, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 45 days active time, pay fine of $250 and costs, given credit for 45 days served; another count possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 45 days active time, given credit for 45 days served; also admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, probation extended 18 months.
Brandi Nicole Johnson, 33, Wrights Creek Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 90 days, probation extended 12 months.
Zachary Chase Wood, 20, Castle Rock Circle, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, continued to April 15.
Cody Douglas Woodard, 26, Berry Mountain Road, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs, perform 36 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Larry Allen Watson II, 42, Cheerful Cove Road, Cullowhee, possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 120 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment; possess marijuana, sentence of 120 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation; possess methamphetamine, sentencing continued to August 2021.
