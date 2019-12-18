An administrative term of Jackson County Superior Court was held Dec. 11 at the Justice Center with Judge Brad Letts presiding.
Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals, dispositions included:
William Joseph Conner, 28, Harold Street, Sylva, possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver controlled substance and possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve four days active time, pay fine of $25 and costs, assigned to electronic house arrest for 90 days, obtain initial evaluation from TASC, obtain GED and screen for MRT and 90-day DART programs, given credit for four days served.
Ange’lique Michele Harris, 38, Sallie Ann Drive, Cherokee, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than four nor more than 14 months suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Austin Eugene Langley, 24, Heady Mountain Road, Cashiers, admitted to two counts of probation violation, on each count probation revoked and sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months activated, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release, DART and RSAT programs recommended, sentences to run consecutively.
Tristan Tyrell Shade, 26, Arden, possess cocaine, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs.
Stephen Jeremiah Penniger, 32, Cornelius, attempt fail to register as sex offender, sentence of not less than 19 nor more than 32 months suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve eight days active time and pay fine of $50 and costs, work release recommended; attempt fail to report new address, sentence of not less than 19 nor more than 32 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation.
Amanda Elizabeth Dacus, 26, Lenoir, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $200 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Kaitlyn Ann Reyor, 24, Blanton Branch Road, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than 25 nor more than 42 months activated, given credit for 235 days served, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Jordan Hampton Leigh, 30, Pisgah Forest, larceny from the person, sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months, given credit for 40 days served, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Alen Ray Bradley, 31, Weaverville, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than 10 nor more than 21 months, given credit for 121 days served, ordered to have no contact with victims, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Westley Allen Broom, 25, Connor Road, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of four days, assigned to TASC.
Robert Kevin Brown, 32, Hampton Street, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified, sentence of 22 days, probation extended 12 months.
William Brian Henry, 38, Clyde, elude arrest with motor vehicle and possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months, given credit for 115 days served, ordered to pay costs, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended; child abuse, sentence of 120 days suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs, obtain GED and substance abuse assessment and screen for MRT program.
Austin Moody Terril Rattler, 25, Robbinsville, attempted trafficking by delivery of opium and failure to appear, sentence of not less than 17 nor more than 30 months, given credit for 36 days served, ordered to pay costs, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release, DART and RSAT programs recommended.
LaKisha Nicole Walkingstick, 25, Pabill Drive, Cullowhee, possess Schedule II controlled substance, sentence of 120 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs; possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 120 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs, report for initial evaluation by Analenisgi and screen for Kanvwotiyi; possess methamphetamine, sentencing continued to May 27.
Travis Levi Mathis, 26, Posey Blanton Road, Sylva, two counts larceny, sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs, make restitution of $2,848, have no contact with victims, not be on premises of Harrah’s Cherokee or Murphy casinos and screen for MRT and DART for Men programs; two counts failure to appear, sentence of 45 days suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs.
Krista Crouse Oxendine, 47, Flora Mae Smith Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, sentence of nine days, ordered to obtain substance abuse assessment from TASC and screen for Dart for Women Program.
