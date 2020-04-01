While most court activities in North Carolina have come to a halt due to the COVID-19 outbreak, a few cases were heard last week.
Court officials said the cases were primarily to take pleas to reduce the inmate population in the Jackson County Detention Center.
Judge Brad Letts presided March 23 at Superior Court and Judge Roy Wijewickrama presided March 25 at District Court.
Results of the sessions are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. All defendants entered guilty pleas:
Superior Court
Clarence Eugene Hanson, 55, Franklin, attempt trafficking in methamphetamine by possession and maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, sentence of not less than 21 nor more than 35 months suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve 18 days active time, pay fine of $100 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for 18 days served.
District Court
David Ray Calhoun, 30, Rock Hill Church Road, Sylva, larceny, sentence of one day, given credit for one day served.
Brandon James Graham, 29, Sulphur, La., and Charlotte, larceny and unauthorized use of motor vehicle, sentence of 45 days, given credit for 45 days served.
Michael Noah Moore, 27, Robbinsville, possess stolen goods, sentence of 37 days, given credit for 37 days served.
Michael Eugene Cross, 48, Cleveland, Tenn., driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 28 days, given credit for 28 days served.
