An administrative term of Jackson County Superior Court convened Dec. 6 at the Justice Center with Judge Brad Letts presiding.
Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals, dispositions included:
Shelby James Davis, 30, Forest Cove Road, Cullowhee, was found in violation of probation on two counts, sentence of 90 days, given credit for 69 days served.
Carol Dale Mintz, 32, Sa Lo Li Drive, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less then six nor more than 17 months activated, given credit for 48 days served, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
William Charles Allen, 39, Franklin, sell methamphetamine, sentence of not less than 14 nor more than 26 months, given credit for six days served, ordered to pay costs, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Clay Caldwell, 19, Clayton Street, Sylva, larceny, sentence of 45 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs, make restitution, obtain GED and substance abuse assessment and have no contact with victim, given credit for 11 days served; breaking and/or entering, prayer for judgment continued from term to term; injury to real property, sentence of 45 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation.
Rashonda LaShae Bradley, 34, Dills Branch Road, Sylva, possess Schedule II substance, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Jessica Myraah McCoy, 27, Furman Smith Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months activated, given credit for 94 days served, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling and work release recommended.
Cornelius Ashe IV, 30, Blanton Branch Road, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Logan McKenna Otter, 27, Junes Loop, Cherokee, breaking and/or entering and larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months, given credit for 81 days served, ordered to pay costs, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended; possess methamphetamine and larceny, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs, make restitution of $2,108, obtain GED and have no contact with victims.
Heather Nicole Steele, 28, East Hall Heights, Sylva, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months activated, given credit for 72 days served, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Monique Laverne Smith, 30, Franklin, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for 18 days served.
Jonathan Michael Freeman, 32, West Main Street, Sylva, break or enter a motor vehicle, sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months, given credit for 198 days served, ordered to pay costs and make restitution of $2,073.27, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended; larceny of motor vehicle and four counts larceny, sentence of not less than 14 nor more than 26 months; break or enter motor vehicle, sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months, ordered to pay costs; break or enter motor vehicle, sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months; break or enter motor vehicle, sentence of not less than seven nor more than 18 months, ordered to pay costs; two counts identity theft, sentence of not less than 18 nor more than 31 months, ordered to pay costs, sentences to run consecutively.
Gregory Ryan Lockhart, 28, Hampton Street, Sylva, admitted to three counts of probation violation, on two counts probation revoked and sentences of 45 days activated, given credit for 36 days served, sentences to run concurrently, on other count, probation extended 12 months, ordered to obtain substance abuse assessment and serve 120 days of electronic house arrest.
Michael Scott Frizzell, 24, Gardenia Lane, Sylva, child abuse, sentence of 60 days, given credit for 60 days served; assault on a child under 12, sentence of 60 days suspended for 24 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he serve two days active time, pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain GED and initial mental health evaluation, complete parenting classes, given credit for two days served.
Joseph Cain Luker, 23, Walnut Cove Road, Tuckasegee, admitted to a probation violation, assigned to electronic house arrest for 90 days.
Ted Christopher Jenkins, 48, Casino Drive, Cherokee, admitted to two counts probation violation, on each count probation revoked and sentences of 120 days and not less than nine nor more than 20 months activated, given credit for 86 days served, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Dana Jeanette Borders, 44, Franklin, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than nine nor more than 20 months activated, given credit for 126 days served, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Nathan Lee Selph, 19, Bryson City, crime against nature, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and have no contact with victim, given credit for 91 days served; child abuse, sentence of 60 days, given credit for 60 days served; assault on a child under 12, sentence of 60 days, given credit for 60 days served.
Shayla Faye Trull, 23, Tathams Creek Road, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment, assigned to electronic house arrest for 90 days; also admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 45 days activated, given credit for 27 days served.
Justin Tyrone Littlejohn, 34, Washington Creek Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months, given credit for 56 days served, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended.
Bobby Joe Cucumber, 43, Lucy Long Road, Cherokee, admitted to a probation violation, probation terminated, monies owed to become civil judgment.
Amber Nicole Simon, 27, Watson Branch Road, Cullowhee, breaking and/or entering, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months, ordered to have no contact with victim, substance abuse assessment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release and DART program recommended; second-degree arson, sentence of not less than 13 nor more than 25 months, given credit for 177 days served, ordered to pay costs; larceny of motor vehicle, break or enter motor vehicle, injury to personal property and two counts possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months, sentences to run consecutively.
