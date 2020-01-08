An administrative term of Jackson County Superior Court convened Dec. 18 at the Justice Center with Judge Brad Letts presiding.
Results of the term are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals, dispositions included:
Justin Lee Parris, 24, Bryson City, appeared on a probation violation, probation terminated.
Brianna Amanda Powers, 29, Skyview Road, Whittier, possess Schedule I substance, sentence of not less than four nor more than 14 months suspended for 12 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition she serve four days active time, pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for four days served.
Christopher Lavone Lackey, 25, Bryson City, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, fined $25 and costs; possess with intent to sell/deliver methamphetamine, prayer for judgment continued until Oct. 28; failure to appear, sentence of 45 days suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment and GED.
Patrick Anthony Cole III, 22, Waxhaw, maintain vehicle/dwelling/place for controlled substance, sentence of 45 days suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs; possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 45 days suspended for 30 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs, make restitution and obtain substance abuse assessment; sell Schedule I substance and possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver Schedule I substance, prayer for judgment continued for 30 months.
Brent Andrew Moore, 29, Snowdrift Lane, Sylva, two counts possess heroin, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, fined $25 and costs.
Corina Susan Degroff, 29, Devin Drive, Cullowhee, breaking or entering, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment; possess methamphetamine, placed on supervised probation for 12 months.
Patrick Eugene Williams, 35, Casper Drive, Cullowhee, admitted to a probation violation, original judgment modified , sentence of 90 days.
Jack Freeman Garrett, 35, Cullowhee Mountain Road, Cullowhee, assault with deadly weapon, sentence of eight days, given credit for eight days served; possess with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Simon Gallegos Cruz, 36, N.C. 107, Sylva, felonious restraint and two counts sexual battery, sentence of not less than 16 nor more than 29 months, ordered to pay costs and have no contact with victims, substance abuse treatment, psychiatric and/or psychological counseling, work release, DART and SOAR recommended; felonious restraint, sentence of not less than 16 nor more than 29 months, given credit for 1,017 days served, sentences to run consecutively, ordered to register as sex offender.
Paul Namotka Jr., 27, Brown Leaf Road, Sylva, larceny of motor vehicle, possess Schedule I controlled substance, break or enter motor vehicle and possess heroin, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 36 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs, make restitution of $2,150 and have no contact with victims or co-defendants; break or enter motor vehicle and three counts larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than six nor more than eight months suspended for 36 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs and make restitution of $610; larceny of chose in action, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 36 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $50 and costs; second-degree burglary and larceny after break/enter, sentence of not less than 13 nor more than 25 months suspended for 36 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, make restitution of $2,783.53, assigned to electronic house arrest for 90 days, obtain substance abuse, not be on premises of Harris Regional Hospital unless on appropriate business and be screened for 90-day DART and MRT programs.
Crystal Machae Swayney, 35, Big Cove Road, Cherokee, possess methamphetamine and possess Schedule II substance, sentence of not less than five nor more than 15 months suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $25 and costs, report for initial evaluation by TASC and screen for 90-day DART program.
Jerry Lee Fuller Jr., 42, Otto, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Paul Nathaniel Murray, 34, Calendar Court, Sylva, disclose private images of adult, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and have no contact with victim.
Raymond Luong, 29, Tucker, Ga., possess cocaine, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Christopher Dakota Cobler, 33, Waynesville, possess Schedule II substance, sentence of not less than six nor more than 17 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for five days served.
Jess H. Cagle, 47, Hainty Holler, Sylva, possess methamphetamine, sentence of not less than eight nor more than 19 months suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $25 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and screen for 90-day DART program.
