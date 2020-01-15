Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Tessa Sellers presiding.
A session mainly for traffic cases was held Jan. 6, with a session for other cases Jan. 7.
Results of the sessions are listed below, with information obtained from records on file with the Jackson County Clerk of Court office. Defendants pleaded guilty unless indicated otherwise. In addition to dismissals and infractions, dispositions included:
Jan. 6
Lincon Ubera Alvarez, 64, Spartan Lane, Cashiers, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Steven Michael Smith, 26, Volunteers Drive, Whittier, driving while impaired, continued to March 2 for sentencing.
Brendon Dean Fitzgerald, 20, Matthews, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Jeffery Maurice Robbins, 38, Union Hill Road, Whittier, admitted to two counts of probation violation, original judgment modified and ordered to perform 24 hours community service.
Heather E. Ladd, 34, Roadway Inn, Cullowhee, flee/elude arrest with motor vehicle, sentence of 37 days, given credit for 37 days served.
Salvador D. Hernandez, 24, Habitat Drive, Sylva, driving while impaired – level four, sentence of not less than nor more than 120 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $150 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 48 hours community service.
Christian Alfonzo Huntley, 23, Charlotte, shoplifting, fined $50 and costs.
Thomas Hampton Garrett, 26, Asheville Highway, Sylva, driving while impaired – level one, sentence of not less than nine months nor more than 17 months 25 days suspended for 48 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $500 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and surrender driver’s license.
Mickael Gerard Murphy, 39, Turtle Rock Lane, Tuckasegee, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment and surrender driver’s license, given credit for time served in lieu of community service.
James Michael Padula, 20, Raleigh, driving after drinking by person under 21, sentence of 30 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition he pay fine of $75 and costs and perform 24 hours community service.
Antoinette C. Macaulay, 77, Old Dummy Line Road, Balsam, failure to stop for school bus, fined $500 and costs.
Jerry Lee Conner II, 34, Wolfetown Road, Cherokee, no operator’s license, fined $50 and costs.
Elizabeth Grace Ruggiero, 19, Glenmoore, Pa., driving after drinking by person under 21, prayer for judgment continued on condition she pay costs.
Jan. 7
Dustin H. Tramper, 31, Old Soco Road, Cherokee, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on supervised probation for 12 months, fined $100 and costs and ordered to perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment; shoplifting, fined $50.
Angela Plummer Maney, 53, Slim Dillard Road, Sylva, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $100 and costs, ordered to perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Anita Nickole Flippo, 26, Sherrill Cove Road, Cherokee, possess marijuana and possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs.
Joey Wheeler, 38, Toohow Road, Whittier, possess Schedule I controlled substance, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $100 and costs, ordered to perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Lehua J. Walkingstick, 40, River Park, Cullowhee, possess Schedule IV controlled substance, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $100 and costs, ordered to perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Lacy Alexies Normand, 24, Oak Hill Drive, Sylva, driving while impaired – level five, sentence of not less than nor more than 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on unsupervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs, obtain substance abuse assessment, surrender driver’s license and perform 24 hours community service.
Kimberley Natasha Owle, 27, Sylva, larceny and possess Schedule II controlled substance, sentence of 45 days suspended for 18 months and placed on supervised probation on condition she pay fine of $100 and costs, perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Roger Queen, 21, Brevard, possess drug paraphernalia, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $100 and costs, ordered to perform 24 hours community service and obtain substance abuse assessment.
Derrick Cecil White, 33, Asheville, admitted to a probation violation, probation revoked and sentence of 120 days activated, given credit for 84 days served.
Michael Dewayne Putman, 36, Storm Mountain Road, Cullowhee, larceny and possess stolen goods, sentence of 120 days suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs and have no contact with victim; possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 120 days suspended for 24 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay costs and perform 24 hours community service.
Ashley Saladin, 23, Edward Fowler Road, Cashiers, first-degree trespass, prayer for judgment continued from term to term.
Clifford Wayne Gregg, 42, Johns Creek Road, Cullowhee, assault on female, prayer for judgment continued from term to term.
Michele B. Harbol, 36, Painter Street, Sylva, public nuisance, prayer for judgment continued from term to term, fined $50.
Bobby Burnley, 54, Mills Branch Road, Sylva, possess marijuana, fined $50.
Patrick Burchfield, 30, Bryson City, possess drug paraphernalia, sentence of 45 days suspended for 12 months and placed on supervised probation on condition he pay fine of $100 and costs.
Jan. 3
Two defendants had misdemeanor cases heard during a Jan. 3 session mainly for minor traffic offenses presided over by Judge Rick Walker:
Heather Michelle White, 24, Docile Drive, Whittier, assault on government official/employee and resisting public officer, sentence of 60 days suspended for 12 months and placed on special supervised probation on condition she serve 10 days active time, pay costs and obtain substance abuse assessment, given credit for 10 days served.
Elijah Wayne King, 41, Waynesville, possess Schedule III substance, placed on unsupervised probation for 12 months, fined $50 and costs, ordered to perform 24 hours community service.
