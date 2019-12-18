The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between Dec. 9 and 15.
Deon Lamar Bartlett, 50, Greensboro, trespassing, intoxicated and disruptive, resist public officer. Arrested by McKinsey Jones.
Randal Lewis Marrinan, 52, Sylva, assault inflicting serious injury. Arrested by Jones.
Juan Munoz, 46, Asheville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia. Arrested by Sgt. Johnathan Jones.
