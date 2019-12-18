The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between Dec. 9 and 15.
Creedence Isaiah Aust, 18, failure to appear larceny by an employee.
Isaac Owen Bostic, 34, Tuckasegee, FTA, driving while license revoked.
David Cuevas Cuevas, 39, Sylva, child support purge.
Adam Michael Diaz, 30, Sylva, child support purge.
Krystal Marie Downing, 28, Sylva, possession of a stolen vehicle, larceny of a motor vehicle.
Adam Warren-David Evitt, 31, Cullowhee, civil contempt (child support purge).
David Anthony Fabian, 36, Bryson City, FTA resisting public officer.
Ariel Marie Fisher, 28, Sylva, larceny after breaking and entering, breaking and entering forcible, felony conspire break and enter building.
Ut Van Huynh, 76, Lawrenceville, Georgia, trespassing.
William Coleman Jenkins, 21, Bryson City, injury to real property.
John Banton Legere, 43, Sylva, FTA, DWLR.
Anthony Clifton McCall, 42, FTA communicating threats, FTA domestic violence protection order violation.
Janette Louise Millett, 44, Cullowhee, FTA driving while license revoked/impaired revocation.
Taylor Faciane Morris, 24, Whittier, simple possession Schedule II substance, possess methamphetamine, possess heroin.
Garrett Kelly Nations, 33, Whittier, FTA DWLR.
Zachery James Warman, 28, Glenville, possession of stolen goods, obtaining property by false pretenses.
Damarcus Jeremale Wiggins, 40, Sylva, true bill of indictment – conspire traffic heroin, opiate, opioid, heroin by selling, true bill of indictment, conspire traffic opium or heroin.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.