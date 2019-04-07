Pisgah downs SM on Sorrells’ homer

Emma Sorrells hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning lifting Pisgah to a 4-3 Mountain Six Conference softball victory over Smoky Mountain on March 26 at Canton.

Letters to the Editor

Thoughts on Green New Deal resolution

After listening to the hue and cry about this proposal on news shows and trying to understand how it was being used by all sides, I took the unusual step of reading the “inflammatory” document.

Harmful to the U.S. and the GOP

Believing in conservative values, too many of us thought that just any ole chump would be better than Hillary. Were we ever wrong!

Habitat takes a giant step forward

Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, under the leadership of Director Jeff Baldwin, has undertaken a giant step in its relocation at the former Sneak E Squirrel building just west of Mark Watson Park.

Thoughts on reporting on dam

I would like to share a couple of thoughts on last week’s “Herald report” story about the newspaper’s efforts to obtain a document concerning the Western Carolina University-owned dam on the Tuckaseigee River.

