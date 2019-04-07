Top Stories
Have you ever loved something so much that you dedicate a museum to it? That’s exactly what Harold Sims did, spreading his love of cats to Jackson County and beyond.
The Highlands-Cashiers Land Trust will mark the official Grand Opening of the Nodding Trillium Garden, Pittillo Family Nature Preserve, on Wednesday, April 17.
After four years at the helm, Stephanie McCormick has been removed as Western Carolina’s women’s basketball coach.
Emma Sorrells hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning lifting Pisgah to a 4-3 Mountain Six Conference softball victory over Smoky Mountain on March 26 at Canton.
Betty Rand Coward Stillwell of Six Mile, S.C., passed away pea…
William Lyle “Bill” Shafer, 71, of Sylva, passed after a short…
Marguerite Lea Pierce Hooper, 96, of Cashiers passed away Frid…
Jeffrey Alan Coates, 69, of Tuckasegee, passed away peacefully…
Melanie Kim Moore, age 62, of Old Fort, passed away Tuesday, M…
How do you define patriotism?
To the Editor:
Tillis can be a statesman,
After listening to the hue and cry about this proposal on news shows and trying to understand how it was being used by all sides, I took the unusual step of reading the “inflammatory” document.
We do confuse some plants: Field garlic (Allium vineale) is one.
Believing in conservative values, too many of us thought that just any ole chump would be better than Hillary. Were we ever wrong!
I was born and raised in downtown Sylva, as was my mother. I operated a downtown business for 36 years.
Jackson County Habitat for Humanity, under the leadership of Director Jeff Baldwin, has undertaken a giant step in its relocation at the former Sneak E Squirrel building just west of Mark Watson Park.
I would like to share a couple of thoughts on last week’s “Herald report” story about the newspaper’s efforts to obtain a document concerning the Western Carolina University-owned dam on the Tuckaseigee River.
The following persons were arrested by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office between March 25 and 31:
Two sessions of Jackson County District Court were held last week at the Justice Center with Judge Jerry Waddell presiding.
The following persons were arrested by the Sylva Police Department between March 25 and 31:
